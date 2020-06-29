John Thompson

GRIMSLEY, Tenn. - John E. Thompson, 75, of Grimsley, formerly of Port Allegany, Pa., and Eldred, Pa., passed away in his home on his birthday, Friday (June 26, 2020) with his loving family by his side, after a long illness.

Funeral arrangements, entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa., are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.

