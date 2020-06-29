John Thompson
GRIMSLEY, Tenn. - John E. Thompson, 75, of Grimsley, formerly of Port Allegany, Pa., and Eldred, Pa., passed away in his home on his birthday, Friday (June 26, 2020) with his loving family by his side, after a long illness.
Funeral arrangements, entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa., are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
