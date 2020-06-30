John Thompson
GRIMSLEY, Tenn. - John E. Thompson, 75, of Grimsley, formerly of Port Allegany, Pa., and Eldred, Pa., passed away in his home on his birthday, Friday (June 26, 2020) with his loving family by his side, after a long illness.
Born on Tuesday, June 26, 1945, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Ronald L. Thompson and Virginia H. Miles Thompson Wenner. On April 29, 1989, he married Gina M. Keyser Thompson, who survives.
He was a graduate of Smethport High School. John was an honorably discharged U.S. Marine Corps veteran having served during the Vietnam War where he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and an Expeditionary Medal. He was employed as a lift truck operator at Saint Gobain Glass in Port Allegany, Pa., retiring in 2001.
John was a gifted craftsman, having built his home in both Eldred and Port Allegany. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting. He also enjoyed brush hogging and walking the land he owned. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are his children, Julie L. (Barry) Cline of St. Thomas, Pa., John E. (Nellie) Thompson Jr. of Chambersburg, Pa., Tina M. Thompson of Chambersburg, Pa., Andrew M. (Stacy) Silvis, of Olean, N.Y., Sean (Musette) Silvis of Mount Jewett, Pa., and Tyler M. (Kali) Silvis of Allegany, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren, Brandon M. Thompson, Brandon T. Thompson, Taylor J. Thompson, Ashlie N. Thompson, Dakota J. Sherwood, Andrea N. Cline, Dylan J. Cline, Railey A. Silvis, Hunter A. Silvis, Chevelle M. Mullen, and Leo M. Mullen; five great-grandchildren, Kylynn J. Windhorst, Elliana G. Wenger, Brynlee R. Silvis, Maya N. Thompson, and McKenzie A. Thompson; two brothers, Ronald J. (Jacqueline) Thompson of Floral City, Fla.; and Adelbert W. Thompson of Rixford, Pa.; a sister, Robin L. (Fred) Murray of Shinglehouse, Pa; his father-in-law, Joseph O. Schoonmaker of Lake Wales, Fla.; three brothers-in-law, John (Lisa) Keyser of Goshen, Ind., Larry Conkey of Elkhart, Ind., and Clair O. (Robbie) Keyser of Portville, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Jeannie M. (Paul) Kerswill of Jamestown, Tenn.; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a brother, Richard L. "Shorty" Thompson; his stepfather, John Wenner; a nephew, Anthony "AJ" Murray; and a grandson, Jace E. Silvis.
In the last few months of his life he received great comfort in his talks with Christi Steadman, Karen Murray, Steven Miles, Paul Kerswill, and Doug Williams.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, with Matthew Thompson, John's nephew, officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by the Potter County Honor Guard and members of the Patriot Guard Riders.
John entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of John, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
