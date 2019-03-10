|
Port Allegany - John Dorman Wallace, 92, of Port Allegany, passed away Friday (March 8, 2019) in the Olean General Hospital, Olean.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, from 4-7 pm at the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., 105 Main St., Port Allegany.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 am in St. Gabriels Catholic Church, Port Allegany, with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor as Celebrant. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery, Bradford.
A Christian Wake service will be held on Monday in the funeral home at 3:45 pm. Military Honors will be accorded by the Port Allegany Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019