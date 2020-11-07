CEDAR PARK, Texas - John "Jack" Woodley, 93, of Bradford, Pa., passed away on Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) in Georgetown, Texas.

Jack born in 1927. Jack was married to Helen Hanold for over 50 years. He served 3 terms in the armed forces and was a World War II veteran. Once Jack had served his country he came back to serve his community as a motorcycle police officer for Bradford. After retirement, Jack continued to be involved in Bradpack and J&J honeydipping and was a true jack-of-all trades and built many wonderful things.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife Helen, children, Sally, John and Jacqueline, brothers Gilbert, Thomas and James. He is survived by his brother Claude Jr., grandchildren Michael Knight, Heather Knight and his great-grandchildren Aidon and Helaina.

Services for John will be held in Bradford, Pa., in the spring of 2021. Donations can be sent in his name to the Salvation Army, 111 Jackson Avenue Bradford, Pa 16701.



