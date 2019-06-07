Jon D. Woodley, 53, of 5011 Nichols Run Road, Limestone, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 11, 1965, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Robert Woodley and Margaret Marvin Griffin, who survives along with his stepfather, Leyo Griffin, both of Limestone.
Jon was a 1983 graduate of Bradford High School.
On June 3, 1983, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served his country as a communications specialist for 8 years and received an honorable discharge on Jan. 2, 1991.
After the service, he worked at Blumenthals, the United States Department of State as a communications technician for embassies around the world. In 2005, he went to work at Control Chief, BRMC, Communication Center in Olean, N.Y.,and prior to his illness he was a cook at Tasta Pizza in Bradford.
Surviving in addition to his mother and stepfather, Margaret and Leyo Griffin, he is survived by two brothers, Marvin (Betty) Woodley of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Nathan Griffin of Alexandria, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Tammy Abrams, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with Dr. Eric Kessel, of the Bradford Baptist Church, and the Rev. Robert Beard, pastor of the Limestone United Methodist Church, co-officiating. Full military honors will be accorded at St. Patrick's Cemetery following the service by members of the United States Marine Corps and members of the Honor Guard of the Bradford American Legion Post 108.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or the 2115 West 38th St. Erie, PA 16508.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from June 7 to June 14, 2019