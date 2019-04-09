Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathon Yeager. View Sign

Jonathon L. "Yeager" Yeager, 35, of 11 Jefferson St., Bradford, passed away on Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born on Nov. 30, 1983, in Bradford, he was a son of James (Sue) Yeager of Bradford and Debbie Weaver Yeager of Smethport.

He attended Bradford High School, graduating in 2003.

Jon was employed by Northeastern Industrial Insulation LLC as a commercial insulator and worked many years as a fracker in the oil fields.

He loved hunting, fishing, boonying (especially with his friends), riding motorcycles and four-wheelers, taking his nephew Cody hunting and fishing, and loved every moment he could spend with his daughter Lexi.

Jon is survived by his father, James (Susan) Yeager of Bradford, and mother Deborah (Dick Tanner) Yeager of Smethport; daughter Alexis Yeager; two sisters, Jennifer Yeager of Bradford and Sara Costello of Bradford; best friend, Amanda Harris; one brother, Adam Costello of Smethport; stepsister Starr Isaac of Pittsburgh; stepbrother Mike Pugrant of Moon; paternal grandparents Arthur and Carol Yeager of Smethport; and several aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Dean and Evelyn Weaver and a brother Daniel Costello.

Friends are invited to Jon's memorial at the Roadhouse in Lewis Run from 2 to 6 p.m. on May 4.

Memorials if desired, maybe made to Amanda Harris for Alexis Yeager c/o Northwest Savings Bank, 33 Main St., Bradford, PA, 16701.

Online condolences can be made at

Arrangements have been made by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home Inc.



Jonathon L. "Yeager" Yeager, 35, of 11 Jefferson St., Bradford, passed away on Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.Born on Nov. 30, 1983, in Bradford, he was a son of James (Sue) Yeager of Bradford and Debbie Weaver Yeager of Smethport.He attended Bradford High School, graduating in 2003.Jon was employed by Northeastern Industrial Insulation LLC as a commercial insulator and worked many years as a fracker in the oil fields.He loved hunting, fishing, boonying (especially with his friends), riding motorcycles and four-wheelers, taking his nephew Cody hunting and fishing, and loved every moment he could spend with his daughter Lexi.Jon is survived by his father, James (Susan) Yeager of Bradford, and mother Deborah (Dick Tanner) Yeager of Smethport; daughter Alexis Yeager; two sisters, Jennifer Yeager of Bradford and Sara Costello of Bradford; best friend, Amanda Harris; one brother, Adam Costello of Smethport; stepsister Starr Isaac of Pittsburgh; stepbrother Mike Pugrant of Moon; paternal grandparents Arthur and Carol Yeager of Smethport; and several aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Dean and Evelyn Weaver and a brother Daniel Costello.Friends are invited to Jon's memorial at the Roadhouse in Lewis Run from 2 to 6 p.m. on May 4.Memorials if desired, maybe made to Amanda Harris for Alexis Yeager c/o Northwest Savings Bank, 33 Main St., Bradford, PA, 16701.Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Arrangements have been made by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home Inc. Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close