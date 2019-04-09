Jonathon L. "Yeager" Yeager, 35, of 11 Jefferson St., Bradford, passed away on Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
|
Born on Nov. 30, 1983, in Bradford, he was a son of James (Sue) Yeager of Bradford and Debbie Weaver Yeager of Smethport.
He attended Bradford High School, graduating in 2003.
Jon was employed by Northeastern Industrial Insulation LLC as a commercial insulator and worked many years as a fracker in the oil fields.
He loved hunting, fishing, boonying (especially with his friends), riding motorcycles and four-wheelers, taking his nephew Cody hunting and fishing, and loved every moment he could spend with his daughter Lexi.
Jon is survived by his father, James (Susan) Yeager of Bradford, and mother Deborah (Dick Tanner) Yeager of Smethport; daughter Alexis Yeager; two sisters, Jennifer Yeager of Bradford and Sara Costello of Bradford; best friend, Amanda Harris; one brother, Adam Costello of Smethport; stepsister Starr Isaac of Pittsburgh; stepbrother Mike Pugrant of Moon; paternal grandparents Arthur and Carol Yeager of Smethport; and several aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Dean and Evelyn Weaver and a brother Daniel Costello.
Friends are invited to Jon's memorial at the Roadhouse in Lewis Run from 2 to 6 p.m. on May 4.
Memorials if desired, maybe made to Amanda Harris for Alexis Yeager c/o Northwest Savings Bank, 33 Main St., Bradford, PA, 16701.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Arrangements have been made by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019