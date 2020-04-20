|
|
EMPORIUM - Joseph M. Blackburn, MD, 90, of Blackburn Road, Emporium, died at his residence Friday evening (April 17, 2020).
He was born in Danville and married the late Shirley Brown Blackburn.
Dr. Blackburn graduated from Bucknell University and then from Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia.
He is survived by two daughters, Leslie Blackburn of Berryville, Va., and Sharon Blackburn of Wilton, N.H.; and one son, Joseph Blackburn of Ambler; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Suzanne Blackburn of Emporium.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Blackburn, DDS.
There will be no visitation. A meeting for worship will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Sanford Cemetery, Emporium.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dunnings Creek Quaker Meeting House, c/o Marcia Rogish, 800 Preston St., Apt. #1, Bedford, PA 15522; or to Emporium Rotary Club, c/o Northwest Savings Bank, 2 E. 4th St., Emporium, PA 15834; or a
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2020