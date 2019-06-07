PORT ALLEGANY - Joseph M. "Joe" Formoso, 59, of Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (June 5, 2019) in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
Born on Monday, Jan. 25, 1960, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of Anthony John and Ella Mae Henderson Formoso. On May 19, 2001, in the Veteran's Hospital Chapel, Cincinnati, Ohio, he married Robin G. Brundage, who survives.
Joe attended Mount Healthy High School in Cincinnati and took several college courses through Cincinnati State.
Joseph was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 50th Caliber Gunnery Infantry during the Vietnam War.
He loved his family, his pets, computers, anything with electronics. He enjoyed the company of his loving companion and support beagle, Molly Mae.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; his mother, Ella Mae Formoso of Mesa, Ariz.; five sons, Keith Robertson and Josh (Rose) Formoso, both of Tucson, Ariz., Michael Formoso of Cincinnati, Christopher Petteys of Pittsburgh, and Cody Petteys of Eldred; two daughters, Sonja (Fortino) Abeja of Greer, S.C., and Tasha Formoso of Las Vegas, Nev.; several grandchildren; two sisters, Tina (Tommy) Stanley of Harrison, Ohio and Cindy (Barry) Ziegler of Mesa, Ariz.; a brother, Anthony Formoso of Mesa, Ariz.; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at 11 a.m. on June 15, at the Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 314 Chestnut St., Port Allegany with the Rev. Douglas Cameron, pastor, officiating.
Members of the Veterans Memorial Home Honor Guard, Port Allegany, will accord military honors on Saturday at the church.
The Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home proudly flies the American flag in honor of Mr. Formoso's service from 1977 to 1979.
Burial will be in Grimes Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Avenue, Bradford, PA 16701.
Joseph's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Joseph, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from June 7 to June 14, 2019