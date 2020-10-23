SHEFFIELD - Joseph L. Giordano, 85, of Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at UPMC Hamot.
Born on March 16, 1935, in Bradford, he was the son of the late Antonio and Angela Marie Giordano.
Joe was a 1953 graduate of Bradford High School and a 1962 graduate of Edinboro University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in History Education and a Masters in Education. He was a varsity letterman on the Edinboro football team.
He also served in the US Army from 1953-1956, while there he served in the Army Color Guard.
Joe was a teacher at Beatty Middle School and Sheffield High School. He coached both football and track. He served as the head of the history department.
Joe worked and volunteered at the Sheffield Area Hospitality Center (Senior Center). He drove the senior bus and tended to the yard and gardening. He continued to mentor several others over the years with his gardening knowledge. Joe was a YCC camp cook and he ran the Sheffield Playground for several years. Joe was also a faithful member of St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church in Sheffield.
Joe's family remembers him fondly as a hard working man with tremendous love and dedication to his family. He was always doing things for other people. In addition to spending time with his family, his interests were reading, gardening, crossword puzzles, cooking, working on house projects, and his daily walks around town. Joe always greeted people with a smile, a wave, and a few kind words.
Left behind to cherish Joes memory are, his beloved wife of 57 years, Beverly Bahl Giordano, whom he married on May 4, 1963; four children, Donna and Todd Danielson of Beltsville, Md., Darin and Mari Giordano of Palmyra,, Dave Giordano of Washington, N.C.. and Dean and Heather Giordano of Mars; one sister, Teresa Ross; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by five brothers, Carmen Giordano, Pat Giordano, Tony Giordano, Angelo Giordano and Frank Giordano, five sisters, Anna Kightlinger, Lucille Yocum, Clara Ross-Foster, Ursula Yoke and Gloria Pingie and his daughter-in-law Stephanie (Shoop) Giordano.
Joe's family will welcome family and friends on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Borden Funeral Home of Sheffield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Anthony Roman Catholic Church of Sheffield at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with the Rev. Steve Schreiber, pastor, as celebrant, everyone please meet at the church. Burial with full military honors will take place at the Sheffield Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the Sheffield Area Hospitality Center and the Sheffield Library. To leave an online condolence for Joseph L Giordano please visit www.BordenFuneralHome.com.
Please note, those attending the mass are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing as mandated by the state guidelines for covid19.