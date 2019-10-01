|
Joseph E. Gleason, 59, of 36 Rockland Ave., Bradford, passed away Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at his residence.
Born Dec. 7, 1959, in Bradford, he is a son of Nancy Young Gleason who survives, and the late Francis E. "Nut" Gleason Sr., who died April 9, 2015.
He was a 1977 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School.
Joe had been employed at Bottle O' Beer, Gleason Distributing, and he co-owned and operated the Beverage Barn. He had recently been employed as an inside sales representative at Allegheny Bradford Corporation for the last 12 years.
He was a member of the St. Bernard Church, Pine Acres Country Club, the Italian Club and the Eagles. He was a proud father of his two children. Recently, his greatest joy came from following his son AJ through all his sporting events.
Surviving in addition to his mother Nancy, is one daughter, Lindsay (Jon) Hannon of Erie, one son, AJ Gleason of Bradford, three brothers, Don (Jill) Gleason of Bradford, Francis (Ginny) Gleason Jr., of Crown Point, Ind., and William (Kelly) Gleason of Bradford; five nieces and nephews, Mike (Heather Lyons) Gleason, Kate (Chris Manning) Gleason, Christie (Baris) Sarac, Courtney Gleason, and Francis E. Gleason III.
Friends will be received on Thursday October 3, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St. where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019