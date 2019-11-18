Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Marinik


1926 - 2019
Joseph Marinik Obituary
SMETHPORT - Joseph L. Marinik, 93, of Smethport, passed away Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019) in the Lakeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Smethport.
He was born Nov. 7, 1926, in Keystone, a son of Leo and Olga Koncut Marinik.
Mr. Marinik attended Crosby and Smethport schools.
On September 23, 1950, in St. Gabriel's Church, Port Allegany, he married Mary E. Nicklaus, who survives.
Mr. Marinik served in the Navy during WWII from 1943 to 1945.
He had owned and operated the Fulton House from 1955 to 1965 with his brother, Charles and then went on to own and operate the Gateway Lanes and Lounge from 1965-1975, also with his brother Charles. He had worked for the Lee Funeral Home in Smethport for 15 years, and as well at the Smethport Garage.
He was a life member of the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport and the VFW Post #2497 of Smethport, a life member of the Moose Lodge #460 of Port Allegany, member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Smethport, and a life member of the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by one daughter, Karen (Vincent) Sperrazza of Sauquoit, N.Y.; and three grandchildren, Vincent J., Joseph P. and Mark F. Sperrazza.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (Nov. 18, 2019) at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport, with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport. Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2019
