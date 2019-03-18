Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ognen. View Sign



He was born April 7, 1938, in Wilcox, a son of Luis and Margaret Mehelko Ognen. On Aug. 17, 1957, he married Barbara Lobaugh, who survives.

Mr. Ognen was a truck driver all his working life.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Krissi Ognen of Clifton Heights, Joseph Ognen Jr. of Bradford, Catherine Hartman of Glenmoore, Margaret LaCroix of Ellicottville, N.Y., and Dick (Joanne) Ognen of Smethport; nine grandchildren, Christopher Ognen, Deanna Ognen, Katelyn Hartman, Cory Hartman, Grant Ognen, Alex Ognen, Logan Ognen, Evelyn Nuzzo and Gian Carlo Nuzzo; one brother, Thomas Ognen in Massachusetts; one sister, Barbara Bizzak of Kane; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ognen.

Visitation will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Church, Mount Jewett, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be in Bridge View Cemetery, Mount Jewett.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701; or a . Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

2 Bank Street

Smethport , PA 16749

