Joseph Renko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COUDERSPORT - Joseph E. Renko, 70, of South Main Street, passed away on Thursday (May 28, 2020) at the UPMC Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 12, 1949, in Coudersport, he was a son of Joseph and Anna Haskins Renko. On April 10, 1982, in Coudersport, he married Brenda Lea James, who survives. He was a 1969 graduate of Coudersport High School. He had been employed for many years by the Twin Tiers Linen Co. and was later a groundskeeper at the Coudersport Country Club. Joe later retired due to ill health from the Laurelwood Inn where he was employed as a line cook.
He was a member and past commander of the Coudersport American Legion Post No. 192. Joe had coached inter-city youth baseball for many years and had been a member of the Coudersport Alley Cat baseball league and was an avid softball player and had belonged to an amateur basketball league, and was a dedicated Coudersport High School Sports Fan and was a WWE superfan. He was also a fervent Beatles fan and was always willing to help a friend.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Jerrod (Felicia) Renko of Coudersport; six grandchildren, Jayden, Courtney, Blake, Isabella, Claude and Matthias; two brothers, Gary (Brenda Schoenle) Renko of Lockport, N.Y., and Duane (Diana) Renko of Akron, Pa.; and one sister, JoAnne Stahlman of Tonawanda, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Heath Renko in 1984; a grandson, Jordan Renko; and a nephew, Carl Keith Stahlman.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved