COUDERSPORT - Joseph E. Renko, 70, of South Main Street, passed away on Thursday (May 28, 2020) at the UPMC Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 12, 1949, in Coudersport, he was a son of Joseph and Anna Haskins Renko. On April 10, 1982, in Coudersport, he married Brenda Lea James, who survives. He was a 1969 graduate of Coudersport High School. He had been employed for many years by the Twin Tiers Linen Co. and was later a groundskeeper at the Coudersport Country Club. Joe later retired due to ill health from the Laurelwood Inn where he was employed as a line cook.
He was a member and past commander of the Coudersport American Legion Post No. 192. Joe had coached inter-city youth baseball for many years and had been a member of the Coudersport Alley Cat baseball league and was an avid softball player and had belonged to an amateur basketball league, and was a dedicated Coudersport High School Sports Fan and was a WWE superfan. He was also a fervent Beatles fan and was always willing to help a friend.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Jerrod (Felicia) Renko of Coudersport; six grandchildren, Jayden, Courtney, Blake, Isabella, Claude and Matthias; two brothers, Gary (Brenda Schoenle) Renko of Lockport, N.Y., and Duane (Diana) Renko of Akron, Pa.; and one sister, JoAnne Stahlman of Tonawanda, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Heath Renko in 1984; a grandson, Jordan Renko; and a nephew, Carl Keith Stahlman.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.