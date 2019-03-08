Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Troutman Sr.. View Sign

Joseph W. Troutman Sr., 75, of 65 Edgewood Road, Bradford, passed away Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center, with his son Joe and daughter-in-law Holly by his side.

Born May 31, 1943, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Clayton and Lucy Chiodo Troutman. He was a 1961 graduate of Bradford Area High School.

On Sept. 5, 1963, he married Maryellen Gulnac Troutman, who survives.

Joe started his working career at Casey Cole Chevrolet in Bradford. He then owned and operated Joe Troutman Arctic Cat in Bradford for 20+ years. He then purchased and operated Jose's Bar & Grill in Lewis Run, the former Coo-Coo's Nest Bar & Grill in Bradford, he presently owned and operated the Hotel Holley and Joe's Steakhouse in Bradford, where he always made it his priority to make sure people had a roof over their head, clothes on their back and a hot meal.

He was a member of the American Legion, The Bradford Club and Pine Acres Country Club, where he loved to play golf in the Gleason Golf League on Wednesdays.

Joe served on the Bradford Area School District Board of Directors for 18 years. He was very passionate about doing whatever was right for the welfare of the students.

Surviving are one son, Joseph W. (Holly) Troutman Jr. of Lewis Run; two grandchildren, Giuliana Troutman and Grant Troutman; one sister, Donna (Bruce) Kinney of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; two brothers, Donald Troutman and Clayton Troutman; and one sister, Shirley Inshetski.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., Bradford, where funeral and committal services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery, Lafayette.

Memorials or contributions, if desired, may be made to the Ashley Booth Griffin CARE for Children Center.

Online condolences may be expressed at

Joseph W. Troutman Sr., 75, of 65 Edgewood Road, Bradford, passed away Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center, with his son Joe and daughter-in-law Holly by his side.Born May 31, 1943, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Clayton and Lucy Chiodo Troutman. He was a 1961 graduate of Bradford Area High School.On Sept. 5, 1963, he married Maryellen Gulnac Troutman, who survives.Joe started his working career at Casey Cole Chevrolet in Bradford. He then owned and operated Joe Troutman Arctic Cat in Bradford for 20+ years. He then purchased and operated Jose's Bar & Grill in Lewis Run, the former Coo-Coo's Nest Bar & Grill in Bradford, he presently owned and operated the Hotel Holley and Joe's Steakhouse in Bradford, where he always made it his priority to make sure people had a roof over their head, clothes on their back and a hot meal.He was a member of the American Legion, The Bradford Club and Pine Acres Country Club, where he loved to play golf in the Gleason Golf League on Wednesdays.Joe served on the Bradford Area School District Board of Directors for 18 years. He was very passionate about doing whatever was right for the welfare of the students.Surviving are one son, Joseph W. (Holly) Troutman Jr. of Lewis Run; two grandchildren, Giuliana Troutman and Grant Troutman; one sister, Donna (Bruce) Kinney of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; two brothers, Donald Troutman and Clayton Troutman; and one sister, Shirley Inshetski.Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., Bradford, where funeral and committal services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery, Lafayette.Memorials or contributions, if desired, may be made to the Ashley Booth Griffin CARE for Children Center.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Funeral Home Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

372 East Main St

Bradford , PA 16701

(814) 368-6337 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close