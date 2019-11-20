Home

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Joseph Zamberlan


1934 - 2019
Joseph Zamberlan Obituary
Joseph D. Zamberlan, 85, formerly of 15 Birch Street, Bradford, passed away Saturday, (Nov. 16, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born March 3, 1934 in Bradford, he was a son of the late Joseph P. and Katherine (Pietranton) Zamberlan. He was a 1952 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Aug. 1, 1956 he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Korea and was honorably discharged on April 22, 1957.
Joe was a devoted caretaker at St. Francis Church for 50 years.
He was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Church, and the Men's Club. He was an avid reader and loved to travel. Joe was known to his family and friends for his generosity, thoughtfulness and his extensive knowledge on just about any topic.
Surviving is one sister, Mary Costello, of Bradford, two brothers, Thomas (Diane) Zamberlan, of Sterling Heights MI, Robert (Marla) Zamberlan, of Glen Burne, MD, one sister-in-law Theresa Zamberlan, of Wintersville, Ohio, 17 nieces and nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews, and three great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ronald Zamberlan, and one nephew Douglas Patrick Costello.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Francis Church with Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Mausoleum.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to St. Francis Church, the World War II Museum in Eldred, or the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
