Josette LeMage of Cross Drive, Bradford, passed away Saturday (July 18, 2020) at her residence.
Born in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Mary Catherine York LeMage. She was educated in Bradford.
Josette worked as a cashier at Tops Supermarket in Bradford.
Private services for Josette will be held at St. Callistus Cemetery in Kane. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
