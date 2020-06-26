Joshua S. Simar, 29, of Clarence St., Bradford, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (Jun. 21, 2020) in his residence.
Born Jan. 4, 1991, in Coudersport, he was a son of Shane E. and Dianne K. Sherwood Simar.
Joshua was a graduate of the Beaver Falls High School, class of 2009. He was a resident of Darlington, before moving to Bradford.
He was employed with Beacon Light Adult Residential Services.
Joshua enjoyed working with electronics and information technology. He was a very caring and loving person, who enjoyed being with his family.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Dianne Metzler of Darlington; his father, Shane Simar of Kannapolis, NC, and, step-father, William S. Miller of Darlington; are a son, Anthony Julio Simar of Colorado; a daughter, Dianne G. Simar of Iowa; a brother, Clifford D. (Ashlee) Fillhart of Port Allegany; a sister, Brittany K. Simar of Bradford; and two nieces and two nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18 at the Weimer Field Pavilion, Rt. 6, Roulette.
Memorials can be made to the Beacon Light Residential Home, 800 E. Main St., Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Born Jan. 4, 1991, in Coudersport, he was a son of Shane E. and Dianne K. Sherwood Simar.
Joshua was a graduate of the Beaver Falls High School, class of 2009. He was a resident of Darlington, before moving to Bradford.
He was employed with Beacon Light Adult Residential Services.
Joshua enjoyed working with electronics and information technology. He was a very caring and loving person, who enjoyed being with his family.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Dianne Metzler of Darlington; his father, Shane Simar of Kannapolis, NC, and, step-father, William S. Miller of Darlington; are a son, Anthony Julio Simar of Colorado; a daughter, Dianne G. Simar of Iowa; a brother, Clifford D. (Ashlee) Fillhart of Port Allegany; a sister, Brittany K. Simar of Bradford; and two nieces and two nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18 at the Weimer Field Pavilion, Rt. 6, Roulette.
Memorials can be made to the Beacon Light Residential Home, 800 E. Main St., Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.