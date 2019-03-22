PORT ALLEGANY - Joyce I. Courteau, 80, of Route 6, passed away Tuesday (March 19, 2019) in her home, after a lengthy illness.
Born Jan. 17, 1939, in Colegrove, she was a daughter of Kenneth R. and Elsie D. Chase Schoonover. She married Llewelyn "Pick" McDowell in Port Allegany, on Nov. 22, 1980, who died Jan. 20, 1990. On June 3, 1995, in Eldred, she married Donald L."Mike" Courteau, who died Oct. 24, 1998.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1957.
She attended the Open Arms Community Church, Port Allegany.
She was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 460, Star Hose Auxiliary, and the Senior Center, all of Port Allegany.
Surviving are two sons, Richard D. (Tina Reisinger) Barber of Keating Summit, Steven W. (Carrie) Barber of Port Allegany; several grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Llewellyn and Donald; two daughters, Dorothy I. Fortner, Debora J. Johnson; a grandson, Jeffrey S. Campbell; a brother, Edward Hosmer, and two sisters, Evelyn Winston and Carol Crosby.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Open Arms Church, Port Allegany, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matt Burt officiating. Burial will be Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the Star Hose Auxiliary or Open Arms Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 22, 2019