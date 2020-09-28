Joyce George

PORTVILLE, N.Y. - Joyce G. George, 85, of 312 Prosser Road, passed away on Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness.
Born on July 15, 1935, in Bolivar, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Marjorie Clark Stives. Joyce attended Bolivar Central School, and was the first majorette of the school's Marching Band. Joyce was a former employee of the Fancher Furniture Co. Wellsville, Olean General Hospital Housekeeping Department and did private housekeeping for various families in the Bolivar area. Joyce was a past member of the Bolivar Fire Department Auxiliary, and the New York State Gladioli Association.
Surviving are three children, Daniel (Tracy) Weimer of Blossvale, Pa., Tina (James) Richardson of Portville, Judy (Perry) Blackman, Erie, Pa.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four husbands; one daughter, Gloria Howard; three brothers, Harland "Fuzzy" Stives, Kenneth "Eli" Stives, and an infant baby brother; two sisters, Phyllis Bellamy, Joan Bolduc; son-in-law, Richard Howard.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the Portville Baptist Church. Pastor Brandon Hollis will officiate. Burial in York's Corners Cemetery, Willing, N.Y.
Memorials to the charity of the donor's choice
would be appreciated by the family.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions face masks and social distancing will be observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.