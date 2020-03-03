|
|
Joyce L. Jordan, 65, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born on March 20, 1954, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Russell T. and Louise Glinkerman Jordan.
Joyce was a 1972 graduate of Clarion High School, then attended Clarion State College graduating in 1976 with a bachelor's degree, and in 1978 with a Master's degree both in Education.
She had been employed as a teacher for the Bradford Area School system from 1978 until she retired in June of 2008.
Joyce was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was an ordained Deacon and Elder, she served as youth group advisor, Sunday school teacher, and member of the Silver Link Society. She was also a member of PSAR, AAUW, Red Hats and the 50 Plus Group.
Surviving are one sister, Karen J. (Paul) Gause of Wynnewood; two brothers, Dale C. Jordan of Glen Allen, Va., and Frederick R. Jordan of Clarion.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be announced in the spring.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church 54 E. Corydon St. Bradford, PA 16701; Bradford Hospital Foundation; or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020