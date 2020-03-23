|
PORT ALLEGANY - Joyce Kelley, 92, of Port Allegany, passed away Thursday (March 19, 2020) at the UPMC Cole Long Term Care Facility in Coudersport.
She was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Port Allegany, a daughter of John and Lillian Chapin Babola.
Joyce graduated from Port Allegany High School, where she was a cheerleader. She enjoyed roller-skating and worked briefly as a telephone operator. Aside from a year in Sedalia, Mo., she and her husband Clark Allan Kelley were lifelong Port Allegany residents.
Joyce was a member of the Catholic Women's Club at St. Gabriel's Church, where she participated in many events. In addition to the Church, Joyce loved walking around town and meeting up with old friends.
Surviving are one daughter, Faye "Holly" (Herb) Stortz of Wilson, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Brian Kelley of Port Allegany, Jason (Stephanie) Kelley of Eden, N.Y., Amanda (Kyle) Hawver of Blandon, Alexander (Lindsey) Stortz of East Northport, N.Y., and Benjamin Stortz of Brooklyn, N.Y.; four great-grandchildren, Isla and Bryce Kelley and Zoe and Olivia Hawver; two nephews, Jon (Shelby) Fiem of Mount Airy, Md., and Jason (Brigitte) Babola of Bradford; four nieces, Karen (Michael) Kolos of Warren, Paula (Larry) Ross of Level Green, Kimmy Babola of Olean, N.Y., and Peggy (Tim) Donahue in Florida.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Clark "Allan"; her son Keith (Deborah) Kelley; her sister, Patricia (Dominic "Bum") Fiem; and her brother, Theodore (Linda) Babola.
Public services will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions on gatherings during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. of Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020