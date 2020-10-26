1/1
Joyce Kline
Joyce E. Kline, 79, of 39 Jerome Ave., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 17, 1941, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Robert "Red" and Marian E. Harriett Shipman. She was a 1959 graduate of Bradford High School.
On June 11, 1960, in the Abundant Life Assembly of God, she married Mark E. Kline, who survives.
Joyce had been employed at Loblaws, New Way, and Sal's and Son's Grocery Store, and KOA Speer. She enjoyed reading Stephen King books, cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandkids.
Joyce is survived by husband Mark of 60 years, one daughter, Linda (Greg) Gee of Smethport; four sons, Jeff (Christine) Kline of Butler, Mike (Lisa) Kline of Bradford, Dan (Stephanie) Kline of Bradford, Mark Kline of Bradford; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas (Mary) Shipman of Hampton Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Donald Shipman and James Shipman.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where at 1 p.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Max Miller, retired Methodist minister, officiating. Burial will be in the Limestone Cemetery.
The funeral service will be streamed online for friends to view on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. To view this service, go to www.hollenbeckcahill.com. select the live stream funerals tab, here you will find the video. Streaming starts five minutes before 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2020.
