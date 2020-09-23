Joyce Lane

PORT ALLEGANY - Joyce O. Lane, 93, of Port Allegany, died Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
She was born Jan. 11, 1927, in Port Allegany, a daughter of Melvin and Ruth Phalin Ackman. On May 5, 1951 in Eldred, she married Daniel F. Lane Jr., who died on June 30, 1993.
Mrs. Lane was a 1944 graduate of Port Allegany High School and attended Bryant and Stratton College in Buffalo, N.Y.
Mrs. Lane was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Port Allegany.
Surviving are four sons, Daniel F. (Terry) Lane of Port Allegany, James L. (Kathie) Lane of Hershey, Martin R. Lane of Port Allegany, and Christopher W. (Kim) Lane of Russell; one daughter: Sarah A. Lane of Winchester, Va.; five grandchildren, Matthew (Angie) Lane, Michael (Stacy) Lane, Lauren D. Lane, Jennifer (Travis) Myler, and Daniel A. Lane; and five great-grandchildren, Amya, Addison, Chance, and Blake Lane and Isaac Myler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, James E. Ackman.
There will be no visitation.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St Mary's Catholic Church, Sartwell on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Leo J. Gallina and the Rev. Thomas Brown as concelebrants.
Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany. All current COVID-19 restrictions apply and should be followed.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials, if desired may, be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc, Port Allegany.