WAXAHACHIE, Texas - Joyce L. Murry passed peacefully into eternity on Friday (April 24 2020). She was 85 years old.
She was a resident of Pineville, La., but stayed at her son's home in Midlothian, Texas, during her final month of life under hospice care.
Joyce was married to H. L. "Bronc" Murry in 1974 and they had one son. They lived in Bradford, Pa., for a number of years before relocating to Colfax, La.
She was a native of Bradford, graduated from Bradford High School in 1952, and worked for many years at the Bradford Area School District. She then left to pursue a career as a full-time mom. She then re-entered the work force at a radio station in Boyce, La., where she made more longtime friends. She would always say that it doesn't matter what career path a person someone chooses, you just need to pick something that you enjoy doing.
Joyce Murry is survived by her son, Kendall Murry and his wife Renee of Midlothian, Texas; two granddaughters, Amelia and Hannah; and her sister, Anita Herbert of Bradford.
She is preceded in death by her parents R.D. Herbert and Carrie Coleman Herbert, and her
husband H.L. Murry.
Her services will be at Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29. There will be a live stream of the service for those who wish to attend but cannot due to the current circumstances.
Her family misses her deeply now, but takes great comfort in knowing that since she trusted in Jesus as her savior, even though now she is absent from the body she is present with the Lord.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 30 to May 8, 2020