Joyce K. Naughton, 85, of 150 Lafferty Hollow, Bradford, passed away Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at The Pavilion at BRMC.
Born June 16, 1935, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Betty Tamburin Karnes. She was a graduate of Limestone High School.
On Sept. 23, 1955, she married Donald B. Naughton, who preceded her in death on June 17, 2018.
Joyce was self-employed as a real estate broker, author and painter. She along with her husband owned and leased commercial and residential properties in and around the Bradford area.
She enjoyed spending time and volunteering at the Crook Farm and having coffee with her friends at Tim Hortons. She was an avid reader who loved a good mystery and enjoyed various adventures with her loving husband.
Surviving are one daughter, Denise (Rich) Battaglia of Raleigh, N.C.; one son, Bruce (Christine) Naughton of Cary, N.C.; two sons-in-law, Joseph M. Bird of Pittsboro, N.C., Bob Hilton of Charlotte, N.C.; three granddaughters, Katie Naughton, Taylor Hines and Elizabeth Yaros; and two sisters, Carol McGarry of Chambersburg, and Cheryl Sheldon of Smethport.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald of 62 years; and two daughters, Linda Bird and Deborah Hilton.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., followed by a Celebration of Life at noon, with Fr. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Crook Farm, 476 Seaward Ave., Bradford PA 16701.
