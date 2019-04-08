Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Parrett. View Sign

Joyce A. Parrett, 84, formerly of 17 Stone Ave., Bradford, passed away Friday (April 5, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.

Born Feb. 25, 1935, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Rev. Keith and Margueritte Ferrington Perry.

Joyce was a 1953 graduate of Bradford High School and attended Philadelphia Bible Institute in 1954.

She was employed by the United States Census Bureau in 1968, serving as a field agent representative in Northwest Pennsylvania until her retirement in 1999.

Joyce was most well known as a church organist at various Bradford churches since 1951, including Degolia EUB, West Branch United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, Temple Beth El, and retired from the First United Methodist Church in 1991.

She joined the First Presbyterian Church in 1991 where she was ordained Deacon in 2002.

Surviving are one daughter, Susan (Tom) Brierley of Bemus Point, N.Y.; one son, Stephen Winner of Bradford; one grandson, Evan (Jill) Brierley, and one granddaughter, Heather (Tim) Picciott, all in Arizona; two great-granddaughters; two sisters, Lois (Ron) Bowers of Lancaster and Barbara (Tim) Ridge of Massillon, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Winner; and her second husband, Russell Parrett.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday in the First Presbyterian Church Library; at noon, funeral services will be held with the Rev. Rob Klouw, co-pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the a .

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill

Joyce A. Parrett, 84, formerly of 17 Stone Ave., Bradford, passed away Friday (April 5, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.Born Feb. 25, 1935, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Rev. Keith and Margueritte Ferrington Perry.Joyce was a 1953 graduate of Bradford High School and attended Philadelphia Bible Institute in 1954.She was employed by the United States Census Bureau in 1968, serving as a field agent representative in Northwest Pennsylvania until her retirement in 1999.Joyce was most well known as a church organist at various Bradford churches since 1951, including Degolia EUB, West Branch United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, Temple Beth El, and retired from the First United Methodist Church in 1991.She joined the First Presbyterian Church in 1991 where she was ordained Deacon in 2002.Surviving are one daughter, Susan (Tom) Brierley of Bemus Point, N.Y.; one son, Stephen Winner of Bradford; one grandson, Evan (Jill) Brierley, and one granddaughter, Heather (Tim) Picciott, all in Arizona; two great-granddaughters; two sisters, Lois (Ron) Bowers of Lancaster and Barbara (Tim) Ridge of Massillon, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Winner; and her second husband, Russell Parrett.Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday in the First Presbyterian Church Library; at noon, funeral services will be held with the Rev. Rob Klouw, co-pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.Memorials, if desired, may be made to the a .Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations