PORT ALLEGANY- Joyce M. Seeley, 92, of Evens Dr., passed away Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Born Dec. 3, 1926, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Don and Lula Smith Chandler. On Apr. 22, 1944, in Port Allegany, she married Leland Strait, who died May 12, 1980. On Dec. 27, 1986, in Allegany, NY, she married Kenneth Seeley, who died November 1994.
Joyce was a lifetime resident of the area and attended Port Allegany High School.
Mrs. Seeley was employed with the former Port Allegany Community Hospital as housekeeping supervisor, and later with Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, before her retirement.
She attended the United Methodist Church, Port Allegany, and later the Turtlepoint Evangelical Church. She was a member of the Star Hose Auxiliary and Women of the Moose, both of Port Allegany.
Surviving are a son, Edwin L. Strait of Turtleport; two daughters, Karen A. Strait and Beverly S. (David) Taylor both of Port Allegany; a stepson, Darrell Seeley of Franklinville, NY; a stepdaughter, Tina M. (Ramsey) Alvarez of Montague, MI; 8 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Leland and Kenneth, a son, David B. Strait, a daughter, Nancy K. Klawuhn, a brother, Daryl Chandler, four sisters, Christine Hardes, Phyllis Amell, Donna Minard, Lois Smith; and a stepson, Raymond Seeley.
Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) with Rev. Anthony Edgell, pastor of the Turtlepoint Evangelical Church, officiating. Burial will be in Annin Creek Cemetery, Turtlepoint.
Memorials can be made to a .
Condolences can be made @www.Switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019