Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Seeley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Seeley


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Seeley Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY- Joyce M. Seeley, 92, of Evens Dr., passed away Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Born Dec. 3, 1926, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Don and Lula Smith Chandler. On Apr. 22, 1944, in Port Allegany, she married Leland Strait, who died May 12, 1980. On Dec. 27, 1986, in Allegany, NY, she married Kenneth Seeley, who died November 1994.
Joyce was a lifetime resident of the area and attended Port Allegany High School.
Mrs. Seeley was employed with the former Port Allegany Community Hospital as housekeeping supervisor, and later with Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, before her retirement.
She attended the United Methodist Church, Port Allegany, and later the Turtlepoint Evangelical Church. She was a member of the Star Hose Auxiliary and Women of the Moose, both of Port Allegany.
Surviving are a son, Edwin L. Strait of Turtleport; two daughters, Karen A. Strait and Beverly S. (David) Taylor both of Port Allegany; a stepson, Darrell Seeley of Franklinville, NY; a stepdaughter, Tina M. (Ramsey) Alvarez of Montague, MI; 8 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Leland and Kenneth, a son, David B. Strait, a daughter, Nancy K. Klawuhn, a brother, Daryl Chandler, four sisters, Christine Hardes, Phyllis Amell, Donna Minard, Lois Smith; and a stepson, Raymond Seeley.
Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) with Rev. Anthony Edgell, pastor of the Turtlepoint Evangelical Church, officiating. Burial will be in Annin Creek Cemetery, Turtlepoint.
Memorials can be made to a .
Condolences can be made @www.Switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -