Judith Abel
GOWANDA, N.Y. - ?Judith A. Abel, 63 of Niagara Falls, formerly of Bradford, Pa. passed away Wednesday (August 12, 2020) at the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Born in Olean, on March 18, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Otis Richardson and Patricia Golden.
Survivors include her husband James Abel, children Amy Jackson, Patricia Bleau and James Abel Jr. Judith is also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson along with her siblings Diane (Gary) Alcock, Joyce (Dennis) Trummer, Beverly Waldeck, Billy (Judy) Richardson and Alfred (Sandy) Golden. Several nieces and nephews survive.
Judith was preceded in death by her stepfather Alfred Golden.
Arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2020.
