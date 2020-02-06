|
Judith D. Gorton, 74, a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, of 43 Chamberlain Avenue, Bradford, passed away Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020), at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 11, 1946 in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late C. Howard and Mary Ann Crandall Johnson. She was a 1963 graduate of Bradford High School. On May 29, 1965 in the East End Presbyterian Church, she married Jay Gorton, who survives.
Judy was employed at Prudential, Dr. Addis Medical Office, the Visiting Nurses Association and retired in 2011 as medical staff secretary at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was a former member of the East End Presbyterian Church, where she also taught Sunday School.
Judy loved to spend time at the family camp, going to concerts, garage sales, and gardening. Her greatest joy came from being with her family. She was a survivor of cancer, battling it four times. Dennis, her son, is happy knowing his wife Cindy and Judy are together again in Heaven.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jay of 54 years, are two sons, Dennis Gorton of DuBoistown, and Jeffrey (Kathy Eddy) Gorton of Watsontown; five grandchildren, Anthony Gorton, Hailey Gorton, Orin Gorton, Ethan Gorton, and Gavin Gorton; one brother, Jack (Loretta) Johnson of Shinglehouse; two nieces, Nanette Miller and Natalie Dietze; one nephew Jack Johnson, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a one brother, Carl Howard Johnson Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Gorton.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral and committal services will be held at noon Monday with Rev. Rob Klouw, co-pastor of the First Presbyterian Church officiating.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the , or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020