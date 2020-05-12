SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Judith Ann Carroll Simon, 84, of Meadowview Drive, died peacefully in her home on the morning of Thursday (May 7, 2020) with her caregiver, Deb, at her side, following a lengthy illness.
On All Saints' Day, Nov. 1, 1935, in Bradford, she was born a daughter of the late Patrick and Rita Cleveland Carroll Jr.
Educated in St. Bernards Catholic School, she graduated in 1953. That fall, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, from St. Bernards Parish of Bradford. In the spring of 1954, she was named Sister Rita Patrick. She took her first vows in 1956, and professed her final vows in 1959. She studied education at Gannon University, Erie, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1962. For 16 years, she served the order as a teacher in several northwestern Pennsylvania Catholic schools.
She moved to the Mishawaka, Ind., area to attend The University of Notre Dame, where she earned her Master's Degree in Counseling in 1974. She was employed as a guidance counselor at St. Joseph High School, South Bend, Ind. It was her joy in life to counsel the St. Joseph High School students for 36 years, before retiring in 2006.
In the summer of 1978, she married Anthony O. Simon, who was the Director of Yves R. Simon Institute. Tony preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2012.
Judy was a counselor and provided spiritual direction at Chez Simon. She was an active member in Al-Anon, practicing the principals in all of her affairs, she completed service work and was a sponsor to many. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her beloved feline, Ms. Stella. She also assisted her husband with his work at Yves R. Simon Institute.
Survivors include her siblings, Sarah R. Carroll, Patrick J. (Gloria) Carroll III, James (Helen) Carroll, and Francie (Greg) Ambuske, all of Bradford, and Tom (Annette) Carroll of Muncie; her caregiver of 6-years, Deb, of South Bend; numerous nieces and nephews; many grandnieces and grandnephews; and several cousins. Also surviving are Tony's two sons, Marc (Maria) of Bowling Green, Ohio, and John-Paul (Asha) of Bethesda, Md.; his grandchildren, Anne-Marie, Genevieve, and Martin Simon, and Louis and Ella Hoang-Simon; his sister, Catherine of Clover, S.C., and his brothers, Dominic of Alexandria, Va., and Michael and Vincent, both of Albuquerque, N.M. She was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, George Simon of Ypsilanti, Mich.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of Loretto (Saint Mary's College), Notre Dame, with a Christian burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, located on The University of Notre Dame campus, at a future date, when the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Contributions may be made in her memory to The Friendship Table, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford, Pa., 16701; The Bradford Regional Medical Center Foundation, 116 Interstate Pkwy, Bradford, Pa, 16701 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of McGann Hay Funeral Home, Jessica (Howard) Lambert, Licensed Funeral Director, 2313 E. Edson Road, South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.mcgannhay.com
On All Saints' Day, Nov. 1, 1935, in Bradford, she was born a daughter of the late Patrick and Rita Cleveland Carroll Jr.
Educated in St. Bernards Catholic School, she graduated in 1953. That fall, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, from St. Bernards Parish of Bradford. In the spring of 1954, she was named Sister Rita Patrick. She took her first vows in 1956, and professed her final vows in 1959. She studied education at Gannon University, Erie, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1962. For 16 years, she served the order as a teacher in several northwestern Pennsylvania Catholic schools.
She moved to the Mishawaka, Ind., area to attend The University of Notre Dame, where she earned her Master's Degree in Counseling in 1974. She was employed as a guidance counselor at St. Joseph High School, South Bend, Ind. It was her joy in life to counsel the St. Joseph High School students for 36 years, before retiring in 2006.
In the summer of 1978, she married Anthony O. Simon, who was the Director of Yves R. Simon Institute. Tony preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2012.
Judy was a counselor and provided spiritual direction at Chez Simon. She was an active member in Al-Anon, practicing the principals in all of her affairs, she completed service work and was a sponsor to many. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her beloved feline, Ms. Stella. She also assisted her husband with his work at Yves R. Simon Institute.
Survivors include her siblings, Sarah R. Carroll, Patrick J. (Gloria) Carroll III, James (Helen) Carroll, and Francie (Greg) Ambuske, all of Bradford, and Tom (Annette) Carroll of Muncie; her caregiver of 6-years, Deb, of South Bend; numerous nieces and nephews; many grandnieces and grandnephews; and several cousins. Also surviving are Tony's two sons, Marc (Maria) of Bowling Green, Ohio, and John-Paul (Asha) of Bethesda, Md.; his grandchildren, Anne-Marie, Genevieve, and Martin Simon, and Louis and Ella Hoang-Simon; his sister, Catherine of Clover, S.C., and his brothers, Dominic of Alexandria, Va., and Michael and Vincent, both of Albuquerque, N.M. She was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, George Simon of Ypsilanti, Mich.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of Loretto (Saint Mary's College), Notre Dame, with a Christian burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, located on The University of Notre Dame campus, at a future date, when the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Contributions may be made in her memory to The Friendship Table, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford, Pa., 16701; The Bradford Regional Medical Center Foundation, 116 Interstate Pkwy, Bradford, Pa, 16701 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of McGann Hay Funeral Home, Jessica (Howard) Lambert, Licensed Funeral Director, 2313 E. Edson Road, South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.mcgannhay.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 12 to May 19, 2020.