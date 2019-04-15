Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Kirk. View Sign

OLEAN, N.Y. - Judy C. Kirk of 410 Madison Ave. passed away Saturday (April 13, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born June 11, 1955, in Bradford, Pa., she was a daughter of Howard and the late Dorothea Gildersleeve Fesenmyer. On July 15, 1978, in St. Bernard Church, Bradford, she married her high school sweetheart, Jon Kirk.

She graduated from Bradford High School in 1973, then Villa Maria College, Erie, Pa. She was employed as an elementary teacher in the Bradford Schools until the birth of her children, when she became a devoted mother. Judy volunteered much of her time for various activities, never seeking recognition. She and her husband were recipients of Jamestown Community College Foundation's John D. Hamilton Award, which recognized them for their exemplary contributions. Judy enjoyed cooking and hosting family and friends each Sunday for dinner.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Brian Kirk of Olean, Timothy (Veronica) Kirk of Wilmington, N.C., and Catherine "Katie" (Chris) Blocher of Olean; three grandchildren, Carolina, Gavin and Addie, and Judy was happy to hear another grandson will be born in September; a sister, Susan (Michael) Carlson; a brother, David and Cindy Fesenmyer; a brother-in-law, Dr. Tom (Kathy) Kirk of Louisville, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her in-laws, Arnold and Doris Kirk.

At the family's request, private funeral services will be held on Wednesday.

Arrangements are under the direction of Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Memorials may be made to the Jamestown Community College Foundation or Intandem (The Rehabilitation Center).

