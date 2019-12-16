Home

Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Wake
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Austin, PA
1942 - 2019
Judy Young Obituary
AUSTIN - Judy A. Young, 77, of Austin, died unexpectedly, Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at her residence in Austin.
She was born May 7, 1942, in Austin, a daughter of Albert P. and Pauline K. Hatala Kazimer. On May 31, 1969, in Austin, she married Donald R. Young, who passed away on Feb. 28, 2003.
Mrs. Young was a graduate of Austin High School and was a housewife.
She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church of Austin.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews and many cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nadine Klein and Susan Kazimer.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 3-6 p.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 105 Main St., Port Allegany. A Christian wake service will be held at 3 p.m. during the start of visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. from St. Augustine Church, Austin, with the Rev. Joseph Daugherty, pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019
