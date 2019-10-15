|
ELDRED - Julia M. Ireland, 96, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019, at the Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born on Jan. 1, 1923, in Bradford, she was a daughter of Lloyd T. and June Helenbrook Johnson. On May 1, 1946 in Bradford she married George A. Ireland, who passed away on April 7, 1996. Julia was a 1940 graduate of Bradford High School and had been employed for many years at the Citizens National Bank in Bradford, retiring as a branch manager. She was a member of the Country Chapel Baptist Church in Eldred and a member of the Smethport Senior Center.
Surviving are a son, Pastor Bruce (Tammy) Ireland of Eldred, a daughter, Jackie Ireland of Bradford and six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marguerite Johnson of Kittanning; and special friends, Bill and Carol Woodring of Bradford.
Julia was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Swanson in 2006 and a brother, William Johnson in 1996.
Friends may call next Monday (October 21, 2019) at the Country Chapel Baptist Church, 109 Indian Creek Road, Eldred, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be held with the Pastor Bruce Ireland and the Pastor Sean Ireland, co-officiating. Burial will follow in the McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorials may be made to the Country Chapel Victory Fund.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019