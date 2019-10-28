|
Julia A. "Judy" McGuire, 75, of 239 W. Washington St., Bradford, passed away Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born Aug. 7, 1944, in Erie, she was a daughter of the late Clifford W. and Iola M. VanCamp Schlopy. She was a graduate of Kane High School.
Judy was employed at Evergreen Elm for over 30 years.
She enjoyed her job at Evergreen Elm and going to the Casino.
Surviving are one daughter, Tina Marie (Shawn) Sayers of Herrin, Ill.; two sons, Darin (Kristy Kline) Ford of Bradford and Eric Ray (Dawn Ramcharitar) McGuire of Erie; her former husband, Ray McGuire; eight grandchildren, Kelly, Raymond II, Renee, Derek, Tyler, Jenna, Eric Jr. and Dylan; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Carol Dickenson, Katherine Schlopy, Faye Waid and Cindy Schlopy; five brothers, Jerd Ford, Leslie Schlopy, Robert Schlopy Sr., Ross Schlopy and Rod Schlopy and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Angela Dawn Ford, who died Feb. 28, 2013; three brothers, Clifford "Butch" Schlopy, Ray "Rusty" Schlopy and Roy Schlopy.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St.; at 1 p.m. funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Evergreen Elm or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019