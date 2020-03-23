Home

Julie Keyser


1950 - 2020
Julie Keyser Obituary
KANE - Julie Kay Keyser, 69, of 387 Division St. Ext., Mount Jewett, passed away Friday (March 20, 2020) at her residence.
Born Dec. 28, 1950, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Marian Blair Swanson.
Julie had previously been employed at the former Lantz Corners Gift Shop. She also had tended bar at the Mount Jewett American Legion.
Surviving are two brothers, Bradley (Betsy Olmstead) Swanson of Smethport and Russell (Joni) Swanson of Marvindale; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Carrow and Margaret Morris.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020
