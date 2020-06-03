BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Julie Sullivan-Redmond died at her home on Wednesday (May 27, 2020) following a lengthy illness.
Born in Bradford, Pa., on Oct. 17, 1950, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Lois Lynch Sullivan. A graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School in 1968, Julie earned a BA in English from Penn State University in 1972, an MA in Communications from Fairfield University in 1982 and an MSW-Masters in Social Work from New York University in 1998.
Julie had a successful career in business, working in Marketing for Clairol and as a Communications Skills Consultant for Exec/Comm. More than anything, Julie loved helping people. She transitioned to Clinical Social Work for a second career, working at Bellevue Hospital as a therapist in the Shelter Transitional Living Treatment Program for Homeless Men, as a social worker for The Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services in the Adult Intensive Case Management Program then as a supervisor at the Brooklyn REALContinuing Day Treatment Program. In private practice since 2008, Julie helped her clients face their personal and professional challenges.
Julie relished her time in New York. In the city, she met Robert Redmond, the love of her life. They were married April 7, 1990. Julie was kind, thoughtful, a devoted and loving wife, sister and friend to many. A lifelong learner, she never stopped trying to improve and was always ready to take on the next challenge with style, grace and that great Irish wit. Julie was a member of St. Boniface Church in Brooklyn.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Susan Sullivan. Surviving are her husband, Robert of Brooklyn; sister, Brigid Flanigan of Cleveland, Ohio; brother, John (Christy) Sullivan of Bradford; nephew, Gregory (Melanie) Tietjen of Woodbridge, Conn.; niece, Kennah Sullivan of Bradford; and great-niece Zoe Tietjen of Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Julie's honor can be made to the charity of the donor's choice. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.