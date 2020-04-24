Home

June Aiello


1938 - 2020
June Aiello Obituary
KANE - June I. Aiello, 81, of 4057 Route 6, passed away Monday (April 20, 2020) at UPMC Hamot.
Born June 10, 1938, in Wilcox, she was a daughter of the late Frank "Duffy" and Irene Parana Peterson. On Sept. 26, 1956, in Wilcox, she married Dave Aiello who survives.
June was employed in student transportion by the I.U.9.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Randy Aiello of Kane; two daughters, Roxie Aiello of Kane and Ronda (Paul) Wian of Smethport; a granddaughter, Ashley Wian; three grandsons, Caleb Wian, Blake Wian and Jody (Sara) Aiello; a brother, Denny (Jennifer) Peterson of Kane; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Straneva and Ginnie Hannah.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Kane Elks Club, 210 Chestnut St., Kane, PA 16735.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020
