|
|
June Elizabeth Morris, 84, of 2 South Ave., Bradford, formerly of Skaneateles Falls, N.Y., passed away Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center in Smethport, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 24, 1935, in Limestone, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Merle H. and Edna E. Clark Backer. She was a 1953 graduate of Limestone High School.
On Feb. 10, 1955, in Limestone, she married Burdette "Bud" Morris, who died May 16, 1997.
June had worked at Servomation, and later as housekeeper for Sam Dell in Skaneateles.
She was a volunteer at the Bradford Hospital and at the Bradford Library and the Hospital Auxillary. She was a poll worker up until November. She enjoyed the company of her cat, Abby.
Surviving are two daughters, Stephanie (Jeff) Johnson of Bradford, and Diana (Richard) Persing of Bradford; two sons, Jeffrey (Janet) Morris of Bradford, and Timothy (Cindy) Morris of Smethport; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law Patricia Morris of Bradford; one brother, Merle (Ruby) Backer of Crosby; and several nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by one son, James Morris who died Oct. 20, 2006, and one brother Richard Backer who died Jan. 7, 1952.
Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., at 1 p.m. funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Lynn Cirigliano officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019