Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Calrion
330 Wood St.
Clarion, PA 16214
(814) 226-7730
June Phillips Obituary
CLARION - June K. Phillips, 97, passed away on Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1922 in Bradford, to the late Lawrence Knox and Sarah Cecelia Brown.
June was a member of the First Baptist Church in Clarion. She taught Sunday school many years. June was a great cook, seamstress, and did a lot of family entertaining over the years. She saw the wonder in every little thing and had a curiosity about and wanted to know what was going on and how it worked.
She was a blessing and loved by five generations.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by three daughters, Nancy Lee Wilson of Marienville, Muriel (Gene) Metcalf of Sligo, and Sarah Beth (Charlie) Ansell of Tucson, Ariz. June is survived by her brother and sister, John (Marjory) Knox of Bradford and Patricia Verrelli of Bradford. She is also survived by grandchildren: Rene (Gary) Hooten of Kittanning, Michelle (Ray) Calhoun of Brockway, Brian (Sue) Caruso of Strattanville, Jeff (Patty) Caruso of Brockway, Chad (Robin) Caruso of Brockport, Erik (Lisa) Wilson of St. Claire Shores, Mich., Stacie Bailey of Marienville, Kara Metcalf of Providence, R.I., Matt Metcalf of Portland, Ore., and Jacob Ansell of Tucson, Ariz.; great-grandchildren: Adam Hooten, Sarah Craft, Justin Calhoun, Amanda Baker, Chris Ransom, Heather Davis, Diana Sheffer, Joseph Caruso, Cody Caruso, Lauren Daugherty, Zachery Caruso, Wyatt Caruso, Heather Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Alex Wilson, Cecelia Bailey, Jackson Bailey, and Jaymeson Metcalf. Also survived by several great-great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Merle H. Phillips, daughter, Irene Phillips Caruso Kerstetter, and granddaughter, Sherri Caruso. Brothers and sisters: Morris Knox, Betty Peterson, Blanche Crane, Viola Hetrick, David Knox, and Herbert Knox. Also by three great-great grandchildren: Chloe, Emilee, and Darien.
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 25 to May 1, 2020
