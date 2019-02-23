Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Taylor. View Sign



She was born Nov. 16, 1932, in Ridgway, the daughter of the late Paul & Helena Kiloffer Stahli. Her husband Lloyd E. Taylor Jr. preceded her in death.

She enjoyed her dogs and gardening.

June is survived by five children, Richard Taylor of St. Marys, Robert Taylor of Johnsonburg, Ron (Renee) Taylor of Johnsonburg, Rodger Taylor of Pittsburgh and Roxanne Cherry of Johnsonburg; a sister Maxine Lechein of Wilcox; seven grandchildren, Nathan Taylor, Amanda Tylor, Emily Nortum, Justine Fowler, Trevor Taylor, Kalyn Taylor and Amy Cherry; and three great-grandchildren, Sam Nortum, Jane Fowler and Jack Fowler.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Keri Taylor, a sister, Nancy Jones and three brothers Paul, Donald and Harold Stahli.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ubel Funeral Home in Johnsonburg.

111 Bridge Street

Johnsonburg , PA 15845

