Karen L. Cannon Mangel, 76, of 125 Summer St., Bradford, passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born June 3, 1943, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late David H. and Rosa Boardman Cannon. She was a 1961 graduate of Bradford High School.
Karen worked from 1975 until 1988 as a bus driver for the Bradford Area School District. She moved to Clearview, Texas, in 1990 and owned a small engine repair shop as well as drove school bus. She returned to Bradford in 2000, and drove for the Area Transportation Authority for 10 years and she retired.
Surviving are one daughter, Holly (Brent) Klaiber of Colorado Springs, Colo.; three sons, Kenneth L. (Shari) Mangel of Medina, Ohio, Timothy S. Mangel of Bradford and Jonathan Mangel of Rew; one brother, David Cannon of Tulsa, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one niece; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Randall Mangel.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. today in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the SPCA or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019