SMETHPORT - Karen Mae Rounsville, 73, of Smethport, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) in the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
She was born April 20, 1947, in Kane, a daughter of Richard C. and the late Mae E. O'Brien.
Miss Rounsville was a graduate of Smethport High School class of 1965.
Karen had worked in Washington, D.C., then came back to the area and worked for Jaguar of Smethport, Viko in Eldred, Wal-Mart in Bradford and Costa's Supermarket of Smethport.
Karen loved animals, especially her cats, dogs and birds. She was a strong supporter of the McKean County SPCA, loved to read and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Smethport.
She is survived by her father, Richard C. Rounsville of Smethport; three brothers, David Rounsville of Crosby, Gary (Joann) Rounsville of Smethport and Donald (Diane) Rounsville of Bradford; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one nephew, Gary Rounsville II.
At Karen's request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
She was born April 20, 1947, in Kane, a daughter of Richard C. and the late Mae E. O'Brien.
Miss Rounsville was a graduate of Smethport High School class of 1965.
Karen had worked in Washington, D.C., then came back to the area and worked for Jaguar of Smethport, Viko in Eldred, Wal-Mart in Bradford and Costa's Supermarket of Smethport.
Karen loved animals, especially her cats, dogs and birds. She was a strong supporter of the McKean County SPCA, loved to read and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Smethport.
She is survived by her father, Richard C. Rounsville of Smethport; three brothers, David Rounsville of Crosby, Gary (Joann) Rounsville of Smethport and Donald (Diane) Rounsville of Bradford; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one nephew, Gary Rounsville II.
At Karen's request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 27 to Jun. 3, 2020.