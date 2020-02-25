|
ST. MARYS - Karen A. Auman Sporner, 76, loving wife of Vincent E. Sporner, passed away at Penn Highlands Elk on Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) following a lengthy illness.
She was born on June 1, 1943, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Marinus J. and Doris M. Fritz)Auman. She was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Marys Catholic Church.
On Feb. 1, 2020 they celebrated more than 57 years of love and marriage. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Dina Marie (Larry) Kirkwood of DuBois and their children, Larry Kirkwood II, Rachel Kirkwood and Patrick Kirkwood of DuBois; Doris Mary (Duane) Neal of St. Marys and their children Dr. Ashley (Matt) Greenthaner of Erie; Ryan(Jess) Neal of Erie; Kayla (Rick Johnson) Neal and their daughter, Adalynn of Olean, N.Y., and Erica Neal and her children Brayden, Adrienne, Wyatt and Lacie of Kersey and Diane Mary (Mick Armstrong) Dobson and her children Andrew (Saide & Mykenna) Dobson of Kersey and Alyssa Dobson of Kersey.
She is also survived by four sisters, Victoria A. Auman of Siler City, N.C., Darlene Bobenrieth, Joyce Ehrensberger, Sandra (Dave) Schutz, all of St. Marys; and by five brothers, Roger (Deb) Auman, Gerard (Amy) Auman, Ronald Auman, all of St. Marys; Scott (Brenda) Auman of Willow Springs, N.C. and Dennis (Pansy) Auman of Graham, Wash.; as well as by a brother-in-law, Roger Ginther of St. Marys; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters; Dianne Auman and Mary Auman, both in infancy, and Kathleen Ginther; by two brothers; Joseph Auman in infancy, and Russell Auman; by two brothers-in-law Daniel Ehrensberger and Joseph Bobenrieth Jr. ; two sisters-in-law: Lore Auman and Victoria Auman and by a granddaughter; Abagail V. Dobson.
She was a member of the Miraculous Medal Association and The Living Rosary of St. Theresa Association. She was a volunteer at St. Marys Parochial School cafeteria for over 25 years and at Elk County Catholic High School for 7 years. She was employed by St. Marys Carbon Company, Powdered Metal Products and Elite Metal Company in St. Marys.
She fulfilled her life enjoying time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center St, St. Marys, PA 15857 with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Down Syndrome Center of WPA or the Multiple Sclerosis Society Keystone Chapter.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements and condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020