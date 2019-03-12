Karen Vecellio, 61, formerly of 9 Wildwood Ave., passed away on Sunday (March 10, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born on Sept. 22, 1957, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Barbara Shilala Vecellio.
She was a 1966 graduate of Bradford High School.
Karen is survived by her brother Craig Vecellio of Bradford.
