Karin I. Rossman, 74, of 71 Jerome Ave., Bradford, passed away Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019) peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Bradford Manor.
Born July 10, 1945, in Erie, she was a daughter of the late William and Irma Schafer Doty.
She had attended Strong Vincent High School and Villa Maria College.
On April 30, 1988, in Harrison Valley, she married Stanley John Rossman Jr., who survives.
Karin was employed in the banking industry at Penn Bank, National City Bank, and Hamlin Bank. Her duties ranged from teller to Assistant Bank Manager.
She enjoyed reading cookbooks, and novels, as well as gardening and cooking. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Stan, are two daughters, Kristi (Don) Shook of York and Jennifer (partner Mike Brien) Eddy of Bradford; one son, Dean (partner Sandy Freeman) Place of Havre de Grace, Md.; one son-in-law, Jason Harrison of Clinton; one brother, William Doty of Westlake, Ohio; four grandchildren, Connor Brien, Nolan Harrison, Mila Harrison, and Ariel Burt; two great-grandchildren, Robert and Malaya; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Julie Harrison; and one brother, David Doty.
Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 2, from 3-5 p.m. 7-9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., where a prayer service will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church with Fr. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate, as celebrant. Committal services and burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery in Kane.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the , Community Nurses-Hospice or McKean County SPCA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019