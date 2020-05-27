Tom, Rita and family,
So sorry for your loss. May you all find peace.
ST. MARYS - Karl E. Geci, 71, of 1006 Bel Vista Court, St. Marys, died suddenly on Friday, (May 22, 2020) at his home.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1948, in St. Marys, a son of the late Lucian and Yolanda "Viola" Salvatore Geci. On Dec. 21, 1971 in Costa Mesa, CA, he married Mary McNally Geci, who survives.
Karl was a graduate of ECCSS, and then attended Villanova University as a Navy ROTC scholarship student. He graduated in 1971 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a commission as Ensign in the U.S. Navy, where he qualified as a Surface Welfare Officer and served in the fleet for five years with one deployment to Vietnam.
After his active Naval service, Karl went on to law school and remained active in the Naval Reserve, serving on the faculty at the Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. He graduated from the Franklin Pierce Law Center in 1979 and was admitted to the PA bar in November of 1979. In 1980, he was awarded a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Golden State University. He went on to serve nearly three years with the Naval Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps at the Naval base in Charleston, SC. There he served as chief prosecutor and head of the Legal Assistance Department. He continued his affiliation with the Naval Reserve through October of 1991, attaining the rank of Commander.
In 1984, Karl returned to St. Marys with his wife, and together they opened Crispy Chicken on the Million Dollar Highway, in addition to three other locations. From 1988 through 1991, Karl served as solicitor for Elk County. He practiced general civil and criminal law in Elk, Cameron, and McKean counties and was an attorney licensed to practice before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Court of Military Appeals, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Over the years, he practiced with the firms of Malizia, Malizia, and Geci; Fernan and Geci; and finally with his own private practice in Ridgway.
One of Karl's greatest passions in life was flying. He often remarked that "altitude changes attitude" and could often be found spending his free time in the sky. His hobbies also included building and maintaining his planes and real estate. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of more than 48 years, Mary McNally Geci, he is survived by two daughters; Karla and her husband Roberto Castiglioni of London, England; Grace and her husband Dr. Brian Corbally of Harrisburg; by one son; Edward Geci of Chandler, AZ, and by five grandchildren; Leonardo, Cora, Claire, Connor, and Lucille. He is also survived by two sisters; Florence (David) Wolfe and Rita (Thomas) Wiesner, both of St. Marys, by seven brothers; Donald (Char) Geci of St. Marys, Herman (Jackie) Geci of North Carolina, Raymond Geci of Kersey, Richard (Cindy) Geci of St. Marys, David (Annette) Geci of St. Marys, Daniel (Christy) Geci of Kersey, James (Barb) Geci of St. Marys, as well as by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Patricia Wittman, a sister in infancy; Patricia Jean Geci, and by one brother; Lucian Geci.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Karl E. Geci will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Interment with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the St. Marys Municipal Airport, 119 Airport Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 27 to Jun. 2, 2020.