She was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Ridgway, a daughter of Charles H. and Frances Lucille Walizer Harbridge. On July 29, 1955, in the United Methodist Church of Smethport, she married Richard L. Rhodes, who died on June 29, 2017.

Mrs. Rhodes attended Ridgway schools and was a graduate of Smethport High School. She was a housewife tending to the needs of her family.

She was a member of the American Legion, Bucktail Post #138 Auxiliary of Smethport.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Joe) Thomas of Duke Center and Cindy (Gary) Master of Gifford; two sons, Charles L. Rhodes of Cyclone and Craig A. Rhodes of Bradford; three grandchildren, Hilary Commino, Lisa Master and Shane Master; three great-grandchildren, Kiersten Unverdorben, Braxton Commino and Ivy Master; a twin sister, Kathryn H. Kinkead of Ridgway; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one great-grandchild, Nevaeh Unverdorben; and one sister, Sara L. Denning.

In keeping with Karolyn's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701; or the ,

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.