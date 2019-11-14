|
FRANKLIN - On Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) Karrie Lee Lindsey Laemmer, a loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 54.
Karrie was born on June 11, 1965, in Franklin, to Jack and Sally Saeli Lindsey.
She graduated from Franklin Senior High School in 1983. On May 8,1988, Karrie received her bachelor's degree in psychology from the Edinboro University in Edinboro. Karrie worked as a social worker for various agencies over the years.
She married Kurt Joesf Laemmer Feb. 9, 1993, and raised two daughters, both born on Aug. 27 - Kristen Lindsey Laemmer (21) in 1998 and Juliah Alexis Laemmer (20) in 1999.
Karrie had a passion for helping others and always believed that being unapologetically kind was the best way to live life.
Karrie loved God and had unshakable faith to Him and the remarkable world He created. She was an avid lover of the arts and enjoyed performing in her early years.
Karrie lived to be involved with her children and supported their interests, especially as a Girl Scout Leader or with Pageants. She held a quick wit which her daughters inherited and always wore a smile even in her darkest times. Selflessness was Karrie's superpower.
Her father, Jack James Lindsey, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her mother, Frances (Sally) Louise Lindsey; her brother, Jack (Lori) Lindsey Jr.; her eldest daughter, Kristen Lindsey Laemmer; and her youngest daughter, Juliah Alexis Laemmer. She had a close bond with her aunt, Barb Wood; and her two cousins, Kimberly Lahey and Kathy Wood.
Karrie Lee left this world holding her daughters' hand and passed peacefully and comfortably at UPMC Northwest in Cranberry from a sudden, unexpected illness.
A private family burial will be held in the spring. Condolences can be sent to 197 Interstate Parkway, Bradford PA 16701.
We ask that during this holiday season you adopt a tag from the ELF Fund in Karrie's honor. She adored the love and giving that the holidays brought out in everyone, and never wanted anyone to feel unloved or forgotten. Karrie will live on in our hearts.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019