Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
McKean Memorial Park

Katherine Nianiatus


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Nianiatus Obituary
Katherine Nianiatus, 89, longtime owner of Ma Pete's, passed away Thursday, (March 5, 2020), at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born on Aug. 4, 1930, in Bradford, she was the only daughter to the late Peter and Fotini (Doudoulakes) Nianiatus.
Katherine and her brother George had never missed a day of school from elementary through high school until their father passed away. They then began helping their mother run Ma Pete's.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Jamestown.
Surviving are several cousins in PA, NJ, NY, CA and FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother George Nianiatus.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service on Monday March 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm at McKean Memorial Park with Rev. Father Soterios Rousakis, Pastor of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church officiating. Burial will follow.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -