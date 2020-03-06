|
|
Katherine Nianiatus, 89, longtime owner of Ma Pete's, passed away Thursday, (March 5, 2020), at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born on Aug. 4, 1930, in Bradford, she was the only daughter to the late Peter and Fotini (Doudoulakes) Nianiatus.
Katherine and her brother George had never missed a day of school from elementary through high school until their father passed away. They then began helping their mother run Ma Pete's.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Jamestown.
Surviving are several cousins in PA, NJ, NY, CA and FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother George Nianiatus.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service on Monday March 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm at McKean Memorial Park with Rev. Father Soterios Rousakis, Pastor of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church officiating. Burial will follow.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020